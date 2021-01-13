Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells $73,640.00 in Stock

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,389.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roland L. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $66,940.00.

Shares of ABTX opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $763.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 3,754,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 39,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABTX. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

