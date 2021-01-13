Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.11

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.11 and last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 2651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

