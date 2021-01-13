Alliance Global Partners Downgrades OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) to Neutral

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OGI. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

OGI opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $366.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 153.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OrganiGram by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

