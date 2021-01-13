Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALLY. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Ally Financial by 76.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 59.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

