Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of ALLY traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,596. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after purchasing an additional 640,956 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,763,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,553,000 after purchasing an additional 136,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ally Financial by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,433,000 after buying an additional 3,609,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,804,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

