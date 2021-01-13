Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Sells $503,125.00 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ALNY stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,146. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $175.41.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.
