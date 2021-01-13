Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Sells $503,125.00 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ALNY stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,146. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $175.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

