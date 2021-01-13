Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $197.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cowen from $154.00 to $197.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, hitting $168.49. 3,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,548. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.02 and a 200-day moving average of $138.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

