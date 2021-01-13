Alpha Quark Token (AQT) 1-Day Volume Tops $321,565.00

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00004761 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $321,565.00 worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00029832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00107958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00240420 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,619.42 or 0.87451000 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,505,250 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.