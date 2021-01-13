Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $861,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,591 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,813.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $15.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,752.93. The stock had a trading volume of 24,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,843.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,765.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,607.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.