ALQO (XLQ) Market Capitalization Hits $2.88 Million

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. ALQO has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $1,007.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ALQO has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One ALQO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000968 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ALQO

ALQO (XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. ALQO’s official message board is medium.com/@Alqo . ALQO’s official website is alqo.app . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALQO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

