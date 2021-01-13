alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €14.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.73 ($18.51).

Shares of AOX traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €14.18 ($16.68). 488,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €14.33 and its 200-day moving average is €12.94. alstria office REIT-AG has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

