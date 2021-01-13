AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at CIBC

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.71.

ALA traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.58. The company had a trading volume of 358,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,323. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$22.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$738.90 million. Research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

