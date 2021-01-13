AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 543484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.32.

Several research firms recently commented on ALA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.71.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.39.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$738.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.67%.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

