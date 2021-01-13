AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given New $24.00 Price Target at CIBC

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded AltaGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AltaGas from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Get AltaGas alerts:

OTCMKTS ATGFF traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.