Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 99065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALS. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) dropped their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The stock has a market cap of C$597.28 million and a P/E ratio of -20.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.27.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$16.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s payout ratio is -27.55%.

In other Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$62,626.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,236,708.

About Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.