Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.89 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

