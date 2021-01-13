Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post $172.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.20 million. Amarin posted sales of $143.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $611.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $614.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $697.80 million, with estimates ranging from $560.40 million to $908.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

In related news, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 438,654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 984,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 860,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 788,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 16,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -121.18 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

