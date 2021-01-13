AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Gap Up to $94.29

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.29, but opened at $108.99. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $108.99, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.73.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from AMCON Distributing’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

