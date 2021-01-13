Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris Sells 64,889 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 64,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,779,784.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,753 shares in the company, valued at $123,708,612.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ameresco stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,105. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
