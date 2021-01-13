Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton Sells 63,674 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 63,674 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $3,719,198.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 486,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,105. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.