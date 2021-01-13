Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin Sells 54,543 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $3,209,310.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,799.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,105. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $63.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ameresco by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ameresco by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ameresco by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

