American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Down 54.2% in December

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,073,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

