American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Down 54.2% in December

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,073,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.24.
American Cannabis Company Profile
