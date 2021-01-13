American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Trading Down 0.1%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.30. 19,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 24,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.25.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.