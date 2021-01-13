American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.59

Shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.59 and traded as low as $9.14. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 5,296 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $151.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 19.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 609.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of American Realty Investors worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:ARL)

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.