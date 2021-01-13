American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of American Vanguard worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

American Vanguard stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.02.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

In related news, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $38,332.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,050.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $82,773.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,981 shares in the company, valued at $535,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

