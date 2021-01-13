AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,723 shares of company stock worth $9,890,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.10.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.