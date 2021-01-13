Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lessened by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128,461 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.74. 1,377,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,096. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.