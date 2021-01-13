Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $237.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,096. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.92.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

