AMLT (AMLT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,583.00

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. AMLT has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $3,583.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00042154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00375460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.64 or 0.04018422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About AMLT

AMLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,196,296 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

AMLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.