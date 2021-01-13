AmonD (AMON) Market Cap Hits $935,463.83

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $935,463.83 and $11.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00030292 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00108660 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00242941 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00060268 BTC.
- IZE (IZE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00058853 BTC.
AmonD Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “
Buying and Selling AmonD
AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.
