Analysts Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Aravive reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

In other Aravive news, CFO Vinay Shah purchased 8,000 shares of Aravive stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $46,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aravive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 75,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aravive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the third quarter worth $420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the second quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 240.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $88.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

