Analysts Anticipate Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Announce -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.82). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.47) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. BidaskClub cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXSM traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.04. 7,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,741. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.48.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

