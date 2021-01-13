Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to announce $2.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $9.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.