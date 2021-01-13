Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to announce $2.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $9.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.