Analysts Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 325.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,053,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 806,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 15,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.