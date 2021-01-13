Analysts Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.86 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report sales of $143.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.02 million and the highest is $145.10 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $140.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $568.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $567.22 million to $569.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $589.46 million, with estimates ranging from $584.21 million to $597.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCOI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $222,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $54,159.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $601,653. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,005,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 325,765 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 840,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,475,000 after acquiring an additional 180,570 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 418.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 152,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 124,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

