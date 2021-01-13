Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report sales of $150.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.50 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $149.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $597.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.70 million to $598.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $607.64 million, with estimates ranging from $605.16 million to $609.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBU. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $253,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $152,539.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,543 shares of company stock worth $2,159,381. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Community Bank System by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

