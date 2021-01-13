Analysts Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will report sales of $241.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $243.55 million. Extreme Networks reported sales of $267.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year sales of $954.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $947.60 million to $961.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $986.89 million, with estimates ranging from $983.70 million to $990.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extreme Networks.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

EXTR opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $961.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.11. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,677 shares of company stock valued at $899,578. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.