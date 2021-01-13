Analysts Anticipate Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,431 shares during the period. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMLP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 733,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 3.04. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

