Analysts Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.32. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 959,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 692,003 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4,446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 118,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 38,629 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

