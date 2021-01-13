Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Nomad Foods posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

NOMD stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,242 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,235,000 after buying an additional 1,166,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,379,000 after acquiring an additional 801,299 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,137,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,397,000 after acquiring an additional 48,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 914,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

