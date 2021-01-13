Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). FuelCell Energy reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. BidaskClub downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 3,051,403 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth about $4,280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 840,801 shares during the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 5.48. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $19.06.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

