Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce $50.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.20 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $44.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $97.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.51 million to $107.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.76 million, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $117.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

In related news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 2,728.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,987,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 1,138,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 72.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,721,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 724,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 85,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.