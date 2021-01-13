Analysts Expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Shaw Communications posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shaw Communications.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

NYSE SJR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,569,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,733,000 after buying an additional 84,683 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 10.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,635,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,048,000 after acquiring an additional 625,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 56.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,444,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 331,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,371,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,376 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.