Analysts Expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. Solar Capital reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLRC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 115,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,633. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $741.66 million, a P/E ratio of -73.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

