Analysts Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.55. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $33.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

