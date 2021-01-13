Analysts Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $737.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report $737.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $675.29 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $888.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Truist raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.47.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $199.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.61 and a 200 day moving average of $170.09. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $211.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

