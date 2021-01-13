Analyzing Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Cairn Energy has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cairn Energy and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cairn Energy N/A N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 3.61% 6.00% 1.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cairn Energy and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cairn Energy 2 6 4 0 2.17 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 0 6 6 0 2.50

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.56%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Cairn Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cairn Energy and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cairn Energy $533.40 million 2.99 $93.60 million $0.23 23.52 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $116.72 billion 0.43 $5.50 billion $8.30 10.07

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Cairn Energy. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cairn Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Cairn Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand; and spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in automobile leasing, fleet and multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

