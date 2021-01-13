Analyzing Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC)

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies -41.27% -45.40% -23.07% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

40.2% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $103.27 million 4.93 -$28.12 million ($1.01) -15.55 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tufin Software Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tufin Software Technologies and Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 5 2 0 2.29 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $11.71, suggesting a potential downside of 25.43%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Tufin Software Technologies has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of -4.56, indicating that its share price is 556% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tufin Software Technologies beats Technology Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications. It also offers SecureCloud, a security policy automation service that provides the real-time visibility and control needed to ensure the security and compliance of hybrid cloud environments. The company sells its products and services through distributors and resellers, as well as service delivery partners. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Technology Solutions Company Profile

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

