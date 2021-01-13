Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 15,689 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

