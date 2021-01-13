Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR) shares shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.03. 5,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.